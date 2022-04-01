Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $2.08 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 402,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,180. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

