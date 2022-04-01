Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.11 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.