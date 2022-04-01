MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Cap of $120.07 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $120.07 million and approximately $235,352.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00023869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.00814906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,827,775 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

