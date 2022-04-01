Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $60.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005797 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 441,437,754 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.