Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $66.15 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

