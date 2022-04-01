MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MINISO Group by 95.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,451 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,397,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

