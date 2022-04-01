Mirrored iShares Gold Trust One Day Volume Reaches $248,756.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.51 or 0.00078846 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $248,756.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

