Mist (MIST) Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million

Mist (MIST) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Mist has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

