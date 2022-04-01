Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,361.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,795. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.66 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,413.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,481.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

