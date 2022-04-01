Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 974,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

