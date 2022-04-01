Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 6,696 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 495,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

