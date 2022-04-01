Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

