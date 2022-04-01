Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
