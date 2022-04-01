Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to post sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $102.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $504.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Momentive Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,975,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

