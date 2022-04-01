MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.47. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,941 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

