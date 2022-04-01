Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 397,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 32,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

NYSE:MCO opened at $337.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $295.63 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

