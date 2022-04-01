More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR) Insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow Acquires 500,000 Shares

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow purchased 500,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,549.65).

Charles Edouard Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Charles Edouard Goodfellow purchased 454,545 shares of More Acquisitions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,545.45 ($5,954.22).

TMOR stock traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.19 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,818,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. More Acquisitions Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a special purpose acquisition company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

