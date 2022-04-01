Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

ADC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

