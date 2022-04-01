Morgan Stanley Cuts Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target to $4.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MVST stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Microvast has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $11,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $15,679,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

