Morgan Stanley Raises Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €16.20

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Friday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.
Getlink Company Profile
