Morgan Stanley Trims L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price to €385.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 68,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

