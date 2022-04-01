Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $269.91. 3,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.33. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $221.24 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,445 shares of company stock valued at $57,294,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.