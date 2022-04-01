Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $68.75.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.