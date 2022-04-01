Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $68.75.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
About Morphic (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
