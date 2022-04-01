Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

