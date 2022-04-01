mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $40.99 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $415,404.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.60 or 1.00036858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010787 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

