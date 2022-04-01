MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

