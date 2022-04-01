Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 6.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $162.94. Approximately 3,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

