Nano Market Capitalization Hits $338.26 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nano has a total market cap of $338.26 million and $23.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00005489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010246 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

