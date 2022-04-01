Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 942,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $179.10. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average of $191.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

