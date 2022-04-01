National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

