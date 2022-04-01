National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053 over the last ninety days.

RBLX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 15,746,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,693,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

