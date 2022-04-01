National Asset Management Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

