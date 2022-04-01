National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. 118,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,048. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

