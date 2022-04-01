National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

NYSE CCI remained flat at $$184.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.