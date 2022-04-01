National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,798 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.06.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

