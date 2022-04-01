National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.23 per share for the year.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

