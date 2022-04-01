National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

GRMN opened at $118.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

