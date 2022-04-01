National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 22,000 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,277,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,843,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,430,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

