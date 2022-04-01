National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.12 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.80. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

