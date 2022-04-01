National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

