Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 1,500 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $16,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

