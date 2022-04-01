Navcoin Price Reaches $0.20 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $243,979.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003944 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010119 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007263 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,162,246 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

