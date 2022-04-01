NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

