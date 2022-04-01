NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. NeoWorld Cash has a total market capitalization of $97,246.15 and $30.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NeoWorld Cash

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

