Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $403.81 million and $15.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.06 or 0.07382812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00269231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00818521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00101315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012851 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.00475216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.00398583 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,169,298,353 coins and its circulating supply is 30,329,765,507 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

