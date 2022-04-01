NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NTES traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.53. 51,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,984. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $110,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

