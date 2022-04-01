NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.
NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.