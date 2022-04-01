NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.