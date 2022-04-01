Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $374.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

