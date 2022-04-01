NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) COO Acquires $11,904.00 in Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) COO William Roland Mann acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $11,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NBSE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
