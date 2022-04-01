New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. 80,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 914,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)
