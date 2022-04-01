New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. 108,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.46. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

